Russian animal drugs production soaring twofold in 2M 2024 — Agriculture Ministry

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. Russian veterinary drugs production increased almost twofold year on year in January - February 2024, the Ministry of Agriculture said.

"During the first two months of this year, the production volume of Russian animal drugs increased by almost two times as compared to the last year. The full-scale launch of production facilities in the near term will make it possible to exponentially increase production volumes while keeping the assortment structure," the ministry said.

Domestic producers are ready to full import substitution of antibiotics for use in the veterinary sector, the ministry added.