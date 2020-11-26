{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Sponsored

Learning through research: how do they study space at Samara University

Students and postgraduates of the university participate in scientific research, as well as develop, construct and launch spacecraft
© RSC Progress

Studying at a university has long been more than just attending lectures and passing the exams. In many professional fields, trends and working methods tend to run ahead of the theoretical background studied by university students. This is what forces the world’s leading universities to focus on practical studies. Samara National Research University named after academician S. P. Korolev (or Samara University for short) represents a real embodiment of such approach indeed. Undergraduate and postgraduate students of this university are being actively involved in space industry projects and related scientific experiments: they even launch their own satellites.

Remote sensing

Back in 1980s, the specialists of the Samara University (back then, it was known as Kuibyshev Aviation Institute or KuAI) started developing their own spacecraft. In 1989, first "Pion" satellites entered orbit to explore the upper atmosphere. Six satellites of this type were launched between 1989 and 1992.

© Samara University

In April 2016, Vostochny Cosmodrome saw the launch of satellite Lomonosov together with small spacecraft Ayist-2D developed and constructed through the joint efforts of the scientists from Samara University and the engineers from the Progress Rocket and Space Centre.

Ayist-2D was designed for scientific experiments and remote sensing of the Earth. The in-built scientific equipment allows it to study the qualitative influence caused by space environment on the scientific and technological experiments, explore micrometeoroids and space debris, and much more.

After four years of Ayist-2D’s operation, the specialists from the RSC Progress have photographed more than 8 600 routes. Cartography is the key sphere to which the resulting data applies. For example, the resulting space imagery is being sent to Priroda research and production centre and used for topographical map refinement.

Apart from that, remote sensing data is being used by the Ministry of Forestry, Environmental Protection and Nature Management of Samara Region. It helps in detecting illegal mining and solid waste dumps. The Ministry of Communications and Information Technologies of Kirov Region has been using the data obtained from Ayist-2D for the same purposes. Moreover, the said information came in handy when assessing forest damage as well as monitoring and dealing with wild growing plants noxious weeds at arable lands.

Nano-class spacecraft

Scientists from Samara University and the United Institute of Informatics Problems, National Academy of Sciences (Belarus) (UIIP-NASB) plunged into collaborative development of the ways and means of using nano-satellites for exploring Earth’s ionosphere. The ionosphere is the part of Earth’s atmosphere which is saturated with charged particles due to its exposure to cosmic rays. The concentration of these particles influences radio-wave propagation and, as a consequence, affects the efficiency of various technical systems, including space navigation and communications.

The development of methods and means of processing and transforming the data coming from GLONASS and GPS systems is necessary in order to build dynamic models of the ionosphere state. In the future, this will help to improve the reliability and accuracy of both spacecraft and ground vehicles. On top of that, better understanding of certain ionospheric processes and phenomena will open new possibilities for use of promising information transmission technologies.

"The study of wave processes alongside with the detection of local electronic density fluctuations is to be undertaken. This will expand our knowledge about the mechanics underlying the processes taking place in the ionosphere", - Igor Belokonov, head of the interuniversity space research department, Doctor of Technical Sciences at Samara University, who heads up the project, emphasizes - "This is the first joint project involving Russian and Belorussian scientific communities to be conducted in Samara University. The results obtained under this grant project would be called upon during the practical implementation of the consortium of Russian universities under the aegis of Samara University aimed at the creation of a constellation of nano-satellites purposed at the ionosphere exploration".

© Samara University

This collaborative research project is not the only nanosatellites-oriented program to unfold in the walls of Samara University. For instance, a research lab called "Advanced fundamental and applied nanosatellite space research" was established within the framework of a project carried out by the scientists from Samara University and Lebedev Physics Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences (LPI RAS).

It is assumed that the lab will establish scientific and technical foundations for creating small-sized scientific research equipment usable in space experiments in the field of near-Earth environment control and solar activity monitoring.

The research will be carried out both in the spheres of fundamental science and engineering. The planned work is aimed at the development of ways and means of near-Earth space exploration with the help of nano-class spacecraft. "In addition to Sun research this grant program presupposes the exploration of geophysical fields, that is, both the geomagnetic field and the ionosphere. The construction of two prototype research nanosatellites is planned: first one late in 2021, and the second one in 2023", - Igor Belokonov, the appointed head of the lab, explained.

The idea is that more than 30 scientists - including those from LPI RAS, Samara branch of the Research Institute of Radio Engineering, Ulyanovsk State University and the Institute of Applied Physics of the RAS - will work together in this lab. Students enrolled in bachelor’s and magister’s degree courses at the chair of space research will be welcome to participate in the program as well.

Devices for tailed and winged "cosmonauts"

Scholars from Samara University have been participating in construction and development of scientific equipment assigned for the Russian biology research satellite Bion-M2. Purposed for research in biomedicine, gravitational biology and biotechnology, this orbital laboratory is under construction at the Progress Rocket and Space Centre in Samara. It is expected that mice, fruit-flies and seeds of various plant species will be sent to orbit for experiments. Subject to testing will be not only biological but also technical objects, say, semiconductors and semiconductor devices.

 "Specialists from Modeling Problem and Management Research Institute at Samara University are developing Carbon-2, MRI-2 and Sigma-2 scientific research devices. This equipment will be needed to carry out ten technological and biomedical experiments at the orbital laboratory", - Liubov Kurganskaya - PhD in Physics and Mathematics and the lead researcher for the Mathematical Modeling and Research Institute - specified.

According to her explanation, Carbon-2 device will make it possible to examine the influence of open space-related factors on characteristics and parameters of various semiconductive instrumental structures. Carbon-2 will measure and record electrophysical and optical parameters, as well as volt-ampere, voltage-capacitance and other characteristics of samples that will be put to open space during the flight. MRI-2 device is designed to maintain certain temperatures needed inside each of the research equipment containments, whereas Sigma-2 will allow for onboard microbiological research and experiments with invitro cells. The device will be also instrumental in the exploration into the effect of space flight upon seeds and cell tissues of medical, rare and crop plants. Experimental setup is also being prepared by scholars and specialists from Samara State Medical University, Institute of Biomedical Problems of the RAS, Dynasty Medical Centre (Samara) and Samara Research Institute of Agriculture named after N.M. Tulaikov.

Bion-M biosatellite model ITAR-TASS / Marina Lystseva
Bion-M biosatellite model
© ITAR-TASS / Marina Lystseva

Research equipment for Bion-2M satellite is being designed by the Space Instruments Engineering Institute of Samara University. For instance, three Monitor multiple sensor units will measure acceleration, temperature, pressure and magnetic field intensity inside the lander, whereas navigator receivers will derive Bion’s three-dimensional position of SSMC-2 (Space system of micro-acceleration compensation-2) complex will make it possible to check the micro-acceleration compensation algorithms and allow for more accurate spacecraft movement dynamics estimation during the orbital flight.

"Scientists are very eager to get more data concerning the micro-acceleration level and movement dynamics during space flight, descent and landing of a spacecraft. It’s very important to know how biological objects behave in extreme conditions, and what impact do they suffer when a spacecraft lands or is being launched", - Mikhail Kalaev, senior researcher at the Space Engineering Institute, emphasized.

Samara University is also a co-executor in the project aimed at the development of one of the most important instrumental complexes to be installed on board of the space laboratory that is being currently constructed, namely, the life-support system (LSS). "The control and commutation unit we are currently designing serves as a sort of a brain for the LSS. It will be constantly controlling and monitoring oxygen supply, as well as carbon dioxide and ammonia extraction. The unit will provide for gas mixture ventilation and control temperature and pressure inside gas cylinders fetched to the spacecraft’s hull. The system will also be recording all the changes, that is, keeping a sort of logbook with all the data about how do these small living "cosmonauts" live and breathe while flying onboard", - Dmitry Rodin, senior researcher at the Institute of Space Instrumentation at Samara University, noted.

Moscow court puts one of local leaders of Jehovah’s Witnesses under house arrest
The court rejected the investigation’s request for the detention of the accused individual, a spokesperson told TASS
Read more
Press review: Trump authorizes White House transition and what awaits Moldova-Russia ties
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, November 25
Read more
Russian frigate successfully test-launches Tsirkon hypersonic missile in White Sea
The missile struck a target at a distance of 450 km, according to the top brass
Read more
US slaps sanctions on three Russian companies
The restrictions are due to the alleged violation of US non-proliferation legislation in respect of Iran, North Korea and Syria, according to a relevant notice in the Federal Register
Read more
French Senate adopts resolution urging government to recognize Nagorno-Karabakh
In turn, French Secretary of State at the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne expressed the opinion that "unilateral recognition of Karabakh will do no good for anyone" and will not serve to boost mediation efforts
Read more
Newest Russian submarine hits target 1,000 km away with Kalibr cruise missile
The Project 885M Kazan nuclear submarine, deployed in the White Sea, successfully hit a target at the Chizha proving ground in Russia’s Arkhangelsk Region about 1,000 kilometers away, with a Kalibr cruise missile during the final stage of state trials, the Northern Fleet press service said
Read more
Kremlin believes Donbass situation won’t flare up following Nagorno-Karabakh events
Read more
Belarusian opposition’s scheme to play ‘Russia card’ will lead nowhere, warns envoy
The US House of Representatives earlier passed a draft document entitled the Belarus Democracy, Human Rights, and Sovereignty Act of 2020, which provides for sanctions against officials of the Union State of Russia and Belarus
Read more
Russian peacekeeper wounded in mine explosion in Nagorno-Karabakh
An Azerbaijani officer was killed and four representatives of the Emergencies Ministry of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic were injured, according to the top brass
Read more
Russia hails launch of China’s lunar probe
Moscow regards the field as very promising for bilateral cooperation, the Russian presidential spokesman said
Read more
Russian, Indian Navies set for joint drills in Baltic Sea
Russia and India signed contracts in November 2018 on the delivery of four Project 11356 frigates
Read more
Medvedev: ‘It’ll be hard to become World’s No. 1 while Djokovic and Nadal still on courts’
Medvedev currently occupies 4th place in the ATP World Rankings with 8,470 points, as Djokovic ranks first with 12,030 points, while Nadal trails behind in second place with 9,850 points
Read more
Russian warship stops US destroyer from violating Russia’s border
According to the Defense Ministry, the USS John S. McCain violated Russia’s territorial waters in the Peter the Great Gulf, "passing the maritime border by two kilometers"
Read more
Trump authorizes administration to begin transfer of power to Biden
Meanwhile, the US leader refused to concede his loss to Biden, signaling that he planned to continue legal battles and believed in his victory
Read more
Russian Defense Ministry receives last three Su-35S fighters under 5-year contract
The Su-35S is designated to strike air, ground and naval targets and infrastructural facilities shielded by air defense systems and located at a considerable distance from home airfields
Read more
Baku slams French Senate resolution on Nagorno-Karabakh as provocation
Earlier the French Senate has passed a resolution containing a call on the government to officially recognize the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic
Read more
FSB nabs several militants plotting terror attacks in Moscow Region
During the search, officers seized an improvised explosive device stuffed with striking elements
Read more
IMF revises Russian GDP growth outlook down to 2.5% in 2021
Activity in the coming months could prove weaker if stronger lockdowns need to be imposed, MF says in the Staff Concluding Statement
Read more
Asthmatics, diabetics may have contraindications from coronavirus inoculation, says expert
Additionally, according to the scientist, a history of cancer will also be a contraindication to the inoculation
Read more
Russia’s latest air-droppable artillery gun passes acceptance trials
The trials have helped assess the operability of all of the gun’s assemblies, mechanisms and devices, according to the state tech corporation Rostec
Read more
Press review: Biden’s incoming cabinet picks and Netanyahu’s 'secret' Saudi visit
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, November 24
Read more
Russian diplomat calls on EU to abandon hypocritical policy towards Ukraine
The Foreign Ministry spokeswoman accused the European Union of standing up for the rights of only those Ukrainians who spoke EU languages
Read more
Russia’s Black Sea Fleet monitors USS Donald Cook in Black Sea
The USS Donald Cook entered the Black Sea on November 23, Russian Ministry of Defense said
Read more
Putin says US electoral system has problems
It’s up to Washington to change the old scheme, Russian President added
Read more
Russia's Sputnik V anti-COVID vaccine to be priced much lower than Pfizer’s and Moderna’s
The price of the Russian vaccine will be made public next week
Read more
Russian tech firm rolls out domestic engines for latest amphibious assault hovercraft
Before 2014, similar engines for ships were either delivered by Ukraine's Zorya-Mashproekt enterprise or produced in cooperation between Russian and Ukrainian manufacturers
Read more
Russian tech corporation delivers 1st fully domestic power unit for latest frigates
Previously, frigates of Project 22350 were equipped with imported power units
Read more
Russian aerospace forces successfully test launch new ballistic air defense missile
The new missile of the Russian missile defense system has reliably confirmed its characteristics in a series of tests
Read more
Russian Baltic Fleet receives latest fast-speed landing craft for special forces
The assault boat can be used to provide fire support for the landing party, participate in anti-saboteur measures, fight piracy and terrorism, carry light cargoes and take part in rescue operations
Read more
Russian Helicopters delivers first Ansat helicopter to Republika Srpska
Two more Ansat helicopters for police needs will be handed over to the Republika Srpska in 2021 and 2022, CEO of Russian Helicopters Andrei Boginsky said
Read more
West seeks to involve Russia in toppling regime in Belarus, Lukashenko claims
The Belarusian president claimed that it is possible to force him to resign
Read more
Kiev expands list of unrecognized Russian passports issued to residents of Crimea, Donbass
The list determines Russian Interior Ministry offices whose activities to issue Russian passports will not be recognized officially
Read more
Putin, Erdogan discuss establishment of ceasefire control center in Nagorno-Karabakh
A memorandum on the establishment of a ceasefire control center in Nagorno-Karabakh was signed after talks between the two countries’ defense ministers on November 11
Read more
Azerbaijan, Armenia have the right to choose foreign policy partners, Lavrov says
According to the Russian top diplomat, "the art of politics is to take all factors that impact the situation in a region into account when promoting various initiatives"
Read more
PlayStation’s Jim Ryan: ‘I wouldn’t recommend another console launch amid a pandemic’
"Absolutely everything is sold. And everything will be sold in Russia, there’s no doubt about that"
Read more
Israeli forces strike Syrian army’s positions south of Damascus — TV
Damage on the ground has been reported, but no casualties
Read more
Press review: Biden’s likely policy on China trade and EU’s plan to cut US defense leash
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, November 23rd
Read more
Russian Navy latest corvette conducts first launch of cruise missile off Pacific coast
It struck the surface target at a distance of about 40 kilometers, according to the Pacific Fleet's press office
Read more
Moscow vows tough response if parties to Open Skies Treaty share data with US
The US demands the Europeans bar Russia from making observation flights over US military facilities in Europe, which is a blatant violation of the treaty, the diplomat said
Read more
Hainan's first business jet repair base begins operating
The industrial site belongs to the commercial carrier Deer Jet, a subsidiary of Hainan Airlines
Read more
Press review: Will Iran nuke deal be revived and US to ground Russian aircraft projects
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, November 26
Read more
Production of Russian anti-coronavirus vaccine may be organized in Germany — RDIF CEO
According to Dmitriev, Russia will continue cooperation with Europe on issues with the vaccine production
Read more
Armenia felt Russia's support during the war in Karabakh, Pashinyan says
Armenian Prime Minister expressed confidence that in the near future, ties between Armenia and Russia will deepen
Read more
Russian authorities take local Jehovah's Witnesses leaders into custody
According to investigators, searches are being conducted in Moscow and more than 20 other regions of the country
Read more
Putin cannot volunteer for COVID-19 vaccine trials as president — Kremlin
The spokesman explained why the Russian leader had not got the jab so far
Read more
Armenia’s stance regarding the status of Karabakh is unchanged, PM says
Pashinyan said the status was yet to be determined through the negotiation process within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group
Read more
Russia interested in resuming full bilateral cooperation with Libya — Lavrov
Speaker of Libya’s Chamber of Representatives Aguila Saleh Issa visited Russia on an invitation from the Russian parliament's lower chamber
Read more
Russian seaborne propulsion units outshine foreign rivals, says engine maker
The M55R power plant has the potential for upgrade, Deputy CEO of Russia’s United Engine Corporation Viktor Polyakov said
Read more
Armenian PM believes Russian peacekeepers will stay in Karabakh for over five years
Five years may be enough to create guarantees of security and stability in the region, but the Karabakh conflict is a prolonged one, he said
Read more
Dutch court rejects defense team’s request to probe alternative MH17 crash scenarios
The judge provided an explanation for the decision, saying that if the prosecution fails to prove that the main scenario did take place, it will mean that the defendant will be automatically acquitted
Read more
Press review: Pompeo’s surprise Tbilisi tour and Russia’s revenge against Silicon Valley
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, November 20
Read more