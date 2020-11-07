Moscow's death toll from confirmed COVID-19 cases rises by 74 in past day

MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. The death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases has risen by 74 in Moscow over the past 24 hours, the Russian capital’s anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Saturday.

"Seventy-four patients have passed away in Moscow. Their diagnoses of pneumonia were confirmed and they tested positive for coronavirus," the center informed.

The COVID-19 death toll has risen to 7,289 in Moscow. As of November 7, more than 462,500 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Moscow so far and over 118,600 patients have recovered from the disease.

According to the latest statistics, over 49 million people have been infected with coronavirus worldwide and more than 1.2 million deaths have been reported.

To date, 1,753,836 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 1,312,927 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 30,251 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.