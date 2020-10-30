Share of senior citizens among COVID-19 patients in Moscow down to 15%

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. The share of senior citizens among COVID-19 patients in Moscow has gone down from 30% in September to 15% currently, Moscow Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova said in an interview with Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"In late September, the share of senior citizens, people with chronic illnesses among all patients reached 30%, right now it has gone down to 15%. This category puts the bulk of the pressure on the healthcare system, because this category tends to have serious symptoms and additional conditions, and these people recover with great difficulty," she said.

The deputy mayor said that the workload of the social workers had risen. "Since the start of this period, we have received 50,000 phone calls," Rakova said. The official informed that in the course of the pandemic, 25 tonnes of food and medicine have been delivered to this category of citizens.

About 45 mln people have contracted COVID-19 worldwide, over 1.18 mln have died. Russia has documented 1,599,976 cases of COVID-19, 1,200,560 people have recovered and 27,656 have died. Moscow has recorded over 419,000 cases of the virus, with about 308,000 patients recovering from the disease and 6,713 people dead.