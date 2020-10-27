COVID-19 epidemic process activates in all Russian regions, top sanitary doctor says

"The seasonal nature today absolutely clearly demonstrates that the activation of the epidemic process is underway in all constituent entities of the Russian Federation," she said.

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. Activation of the epidemic process of the coronavirus infection has been observed in all Russian regions, Head of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing Anna Popova said in an interview with the Russia-24 TV channel on Tuesday.

"This is expected of the virus, and the reaction should be appropriate. The most important thing today, in order not to introduce some strict measures, restrictions, is to introduce measures that do not compromise the quality of life yet to a certain extent require our organization and self-discipline. Those measures are for everyone, today the responsibility of citizens is front and center," the top sanitary doctor added.

According to the latest statistics, over 43,825,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 1,165,200 deaths have been reported. To date, 1,547,774 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 1,158,940 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 26,589 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.