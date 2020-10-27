Cultural workers helped create atmosphere of solidarity in Russia during pandemic - Putin

NOVO-OGARYOVO, October 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has thanked cultural workers for the moral support of Russians during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I would like to thank again the cultural workers for an enormous spiritual, moral support of Russian citizens during the present time, difficult for all of us," the head of state said, opening a meeting of the Council for Culture and Art on Tuesday.

According to him, "despite all complications, the forced restrictions which due to the pandemic were encountered by museums, theaters, cinema, libraries, the cultural workers were active, proposed entirely new creative formats, the talents, using their art, have been and are creating the atmosphere of solidarity in the society, strengthen the confidence that, no matter the odds, everything will work out, life goes on."

At the current meeting Putin proposed to discuss issues encountered by the cultural sphere as well as "immediate pressing measures of supporting the sector - the strategic, long-terms ones, directed at its stable development in the future."

The head of state also presented to the council the issue of legislative development of the new constitutional norms related to the issues of culture and education. According to Putin, cultural workers "will eagerly join the lawmakers who are already working on the relevant draft legislations." Among the subjects that should be reflected in the legislation, Putin named the state responsibility to protect, support, and develop the culture and uniqueness of people of Russia, to assist compatriots living abroad, to preserve the common cultural identity. "Of course, one of the most important tasks of the state is the preservation of the unique heritage of our country," the President asserted.