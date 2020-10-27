About 200 COVID-19 test systems registered in Russia

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. About 200 test systems for coronavirus detection and determination of antigens and immunoglobulins have been registered in Russia to date, deputy director of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology Alexander Gorelov said on Tuesday.

"Two hundred diagnostic test system kits to detect the virus [coronavirus - TASS], antigens and immunoglobulins of different classes have been registered in Russia for the time being," the expert said.

To date, 1,547,774 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 1,158,940 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 26,589 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.