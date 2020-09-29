Great Norilsk Expedition’s institutes plan to discuss test results on October 12

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Research institutes, participating in the Great Norilsk Expedition, will finalize works at laboratories on October 12, leader of the expedition’s field stage Nikolai Yurkevich of the Trofimuk Institute of Petroleum Geology and Geophysics told TASS on Tuesday.

“For October 12 we plan a meeting to discuss test results from all the institutes, and then it will take us another week to finalize details, should it be necessary,” he said.

According to the scientist, the Trofimuk Institute of Petroleum Geology and Geophysics of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Siberian Branch will put together all the data and will work on a complex report. The report may be presented in December, he added.

Expedition to Taimyr

The Siberian Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences has sent to the Taimyr Peninsula, at the invitation of Nornickel, a big scientific expedition to conduct a large-scale examination of the area. Scientists will use the expedition’s results to present suggestions for industrial companies, working in the Arctic, on how to preserve the nature.

The expedition’s key points were watersheds of the Rivers Pyasina, Norilka and Ambarnaya, and Lake Pyasino. In August, experts from 14 research institutes of the Academy of Sciences’ Siberian Branch collected samples of soils, plants and sediments. Presently they continue tests at the institutes’ labs.