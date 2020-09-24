Putin unwilling to return to restrictions imposed in spring 2020

NOVO-OGARYOVO, September 24. /TASS/. It is necessary to keep the situation with the coronavirus spread in Russia under control as the return to restrictive measures imposed this spring would be highly undesirable, President Vladimir Putin said at an online meeting with newly-elected governors on Thursday.

"Strict restrictions are being imposed again" in certain countries, "manufactures are being closed and so on," Putin said. "The situation [in Russia] is slightly better, indeed, though it is slightly better only because required measures are being taken in due time and efficiently," he noted.

"It would be highly, highly undesirable to return to restrictive measures that were imposed this spring, which is why testing should necessarily be ramped up, current requirements should be observed and a dialogue with people should be carried on," the president emphasized.

The fight against the coronavirus infection is not over yet, the president stated, adding that special attention should be paid to risk groups.

"The work related to fighting [COVID-19], the epidemic, is far from being complete. That is why we cannot allow for one problem to overlap another one, no matter what. Here, of course, special attention should be paid to risk groups," he said.