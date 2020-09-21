Russia won’t need a new coronavirus lockdown, official says

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. The growth of identified coronavirus cases in Russia is linked to the beginning of an epidemiological season in autumn and winter, head of Russia’s consumer watchdog Anna Popova told reporters Monday, adding that the situation is stable in general and no new restrictions will be required.

"Today, the epidemiological situation is generally stable in the country, the growth we are recording is connected to the beginning of the respiratory [illness] season in the country. We spoke about it repeatedly that we will see significant numbers between September 10 and 20. They are there today, each case that we identify now is clear epidemiologically. There is nothing unclear in today’s situation. In light of this, there is no need or demand to impose any new restrictions," she said, following a meeting with World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge.

Popova stressed that citizens should remember about the simple rules which will allow them to protect their health and prevent the spread of the virus. "These are clean hands, surfaces and objects around [people] and masks. It is inevitable currently but will also protect health," she concluded.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 31,259,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 965,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 22,842,600 individuals have recovered from the illness across the world.

To date, 1,109,595 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 911,973 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 19,489 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.