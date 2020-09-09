Plane evacuating 15 Russian children from Syria lands near Moscow

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. A plane carrying 15 Russian children evacuated from Syria landed at Chkalovsky Airport near Moscow early on Wednesday, the press service of Russian Commissioner for Children's Rights Anna Kuznetsova said.

"The plane with Russian children evacuated from Syria performed a landing at the Chkalovsky Airport in the Moscow Region," the press service said in a statement.

The children were accompanied by doctors during the flight. Recommendations of Russia’s sanitary watchdog and the Health Ministry were observed at all stages of the evacuation.

The effort to locate and bring back underage Russians from Iraq and Syria was launched in the summer of 2017. During a visit to Damascus by Russian Commissioner for Children's Rights Anna Kuznetsova in September 2019, an agreement on humanitarian cooperation in this sphere was reached at her working meeting with Syrian President Bashar Assad.

So far, a total of 182 children have been returned to hotspots of armed conflicts in the Middle East - 122 from Iraq and 60 from Syria.