2020 may become hottest year in history, says expert

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. The current year’s average annual temperature may beat the record set in 2016, with 2020 becoming the hottest year on record, Research Director of the Russian state weather service Roman Vilfand said on Monday.

"So far, the average global temperature ranks second after 2016, which was the hottest year on record. Could it be that the current year beats the record? There is such a possibility," he said during an online conference in Moscow. However, Vilfand noted that the remaining four months of the year could make a difference.