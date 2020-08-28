Russian Knights aerobatic team performing stunts, fashion show at pink lake in Crimea and Storm Francis in UK are among some of the developments captured in this week's photos.
This week in photos: Russian Knights’ air stunts, pink lake catwalk, Storm Francis hits UK
Take a look at the world in pictures from TASS photo gallery
Russian honor guard covered by Chinese national flag during the opening ceremony of the International Military Technical Forum Army-2020 in Alabino, outside Moscow, Russia, August 23. Over 1,500 companies and enterprises are demonstrating about 28,000 exhibits at the Army-2020 forum© AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin
Su-35S fighter jet of the Russkiye Vityazi [Russian Knights] aerobatic team performing during an air show as part of the Army 2020 International Military Technical Forum at the Kubinka air field, Russia, August 25© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS
A model presenting a creation during a runway show for the collection by the Crimean designers at the 2020 Crimean Fashion Week on Lake Sasyk, Yevpatoria, August 22© Sergei Malgavko/TASS
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson visiting Castle Rock school on the pupil's first day back to school, in Coalville, Britain, August 26© Jack Hill/Pool via REUTERS
A service dog taking part in an obstacle course race of the True Friend competition among dog handlers at the 2020 International Army Games in the town of Dmitrov, Russia, August 26© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS
Medical specialists carrying Alexei Navalny on a stretcher into an ambulance on their way to an airport before his medical evacuation to Germany, Omsk, Russia, August 22. Navalny was hospitalized on August 20 after his state rapidly deteriorated aboard a plane en route from Tomsk to Moscow© REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is seen, wearing a bulletproof jacket and holding a Kalashnikov gun, near the Palace of Independence in Minsk, Belarus, August 23. Lukashenko thanked riot police officers as he landed at his residence while a protest rally was held in the vicinity© State TV and Radio Company of Belarus via AP
Opposition activist Nina Baginskaya, 73, fighting with police during a Belarusian opposition supporters rally at Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus, August 26, 2020. Police dispersed protesters who gathered on the capital's central square, detaining dozens. The crackdown in Independence Square came on the 18th straight day of protests© AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky, Pool
People taking part in a rally in support of Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko near the Komarovsky Market, Minsk, Belarus, August 25© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
Fisherman transporting sharks to the fish market in the traditional fishing port in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, August 26. According to media reports, the marine and fisheries sector is considered as one of the affected by the coronavirus pandemic, affecting more than 3.5 million fishermen and all sectors working throughout the supply chain© EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK
Waves crashing against the harbour wall during Storm Francis, in Newhaven, UK, August 25. The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning as Storm Francis passes over the UK© Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
