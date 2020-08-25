Kremlin dismisses ‘pattern’ in attempts against president’s critics

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov rejects drawing any pattern in several killings and suspected assassination attempts against critics of Russian President Vladimir Putin, he told reporters on Tuesday.

"I would not single out some tendency here in the killings occurring in different countries of the world of those who criticize the President of Russia. This is not true. I cannot agree with you that this is some kind of pattern," he said in response to a question on whether the Kremlin finds it necessary to place a special focus on the alleged assassination attempts of Russian opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza and activist Pyotr Verzilov, as well as the murder of Russian opposition figure Boris Nemtsov.

Peskov recalled that those incidents had taken place in different countries. He stressed that he is not familiar with Verzilov’s test results and is not sure that he was poisoned.

"There are many poisonings occurring in any country of the world on a daily basis. If we are talking about a specific case, we need to work with exact information. I do not have this information. If you do, please share it," the spokesman noted.

The Kremlin spokesman deemed Boris Nemtsov’s murder "a horrible tragedy," underscoring that the public has been informed of all investigative procedures.