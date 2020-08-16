Grandson of Kazakhstan’s first president Nazarbayev died in London

NUR-SULTAN, August 16. /TASS/. Aisultan Nazarbayev, the grandson of Kazakhstan’s first President Nursultan Nazarbayev and son of former Senate Speaker Dariga Nazarbayev, died at the age of 30 in London, zakon.kz news portal reported on Sunday.

"This night Aisultan Nazarbayev died in London. The cause of his death is being verified. According to preliminary data, this is cardiac arrest. Other details are unknown. Aisultan Rakhatovich was [nearly] 30 years," the statement said.

Aisultan is the son of Nazarbayev’s elder daughter Dariga, who served as speaker of Kazakhstan’s upper house until early May. His father Rakhat Aliyev, who had held several posts in the government, moved to Austria and was granted political asylum. Later he was arrested upon Kazakhstan’s request and was imprisoned and died in his cell in 2015.

According to zakon.kz, Aisultan graduated from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in the United Kingdom in 2010 and worked for Kazakhstan’s main intelligence department for one year since 2012.

On February 13, 2020 Aisultan allegedly wrote two posts on his Facebook page requesting political asylum in the UK, complaining of pressure against him. On the same day, Kazakhstan’s Minister of Information and Social Development Dauren Abayev dismissed this speculation, saying that Aisultan was "a drug addict.".