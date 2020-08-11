Over 253,000 new coronavirus cases recorded worldwide in the past day

GENEVA, August 11. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 19.71 mln, rising by more than 253,000 in the past 24 hours, according to the World Health Organization.

The death toll grew by nearly 6,000, surpassing 728,000. As of 11:00 Moscow Time on August 10, 19,718,030 COVID-19 cases and 728,013 deaths were registered worldwide.

The WHO statistics is based only on officially confirmed data on COVID-19 cases and deaths provided by the countries.

The Americas is ranked first for the number of cases (10,590,929). In the past day this figure grew by 143,668 and the death toll rose by 3,597 to 388,673. Some 3,582,911 cases and 216,693 deaths were recorded in Europe. In the past 24 hours, the caseload climbed by 17,627 and 258 people died.

South-East Asia is in the third place, with 2,632,773 cases and 53,677 deaths. In the past day, the number of cases grew by 66,973, while the fatalities climbed by 1,108.

The highest COVID-19 caseload was registered in the United States (4,951,851). Brazil comes in second with 3,012,412 coronavirus cases, and is followed by India (2,153,010), Russia (892,654), the South African Republic (559,859), Mexico (475,902), Peru (471,012), Colombia (376,870), Chile (373,056) and Iran (326,712).