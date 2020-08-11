{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Over 253,000 new coronavirus cases recorded worldwide in the past day

According to the World Health Organization, the death toll grew by nearly 6,000

GENEVA, August 11. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 19.71 mln, rising by more than 253,000 in the past 24 hours, according to the World Health Organization.

The death toll grew by nearly 6,000, surpassing 728,000. As of 11:00 Moscow Time on August 10, 19,718,030 COVID-19 cases and 728,013 deaths were registered worldwide.

The WHO statistics is based only on officially confirmed data on COVID-19 cases and deaths provided by the countries.

The Americas is ranked first for the number of cases (10,590,929). In the past day this figure grew by 143,668 and the death toll rose by 3,597 to 388,673. Some 3,582,911 cases and 216,693 deaths were recorded in Europe. In the past 24 hours, the caseload climbed by 17,627 and 258 people died.

South-East Asia is in the third place, with 2,632,773 cases and 53,677 deaths. In the past day, the number of cases grew by 66,973, while the fatalities climbed by 1,108.

The highest COVID-19 caseload was registered in the United States (4,951,851). Brazil comes in second with 3,012,412 coronavirus cases, and is followed by India (2,153,010), Russia (892,654), the South African Republic (559,859), Mexico (475,902), Peru (471,012), Colombia (376,870), Chile (373,056) and Iran (326,712).

Media demand Belarusian authorities release Russian journalists
According to earlier reports, Daily Storm and Meduza journalists and defense correspondent Semyon Pegov were detained on Sunday when the police were dispersing protests in Minsk
Read more
Russia’s upgraded Ka-52M combat helicopter makes debut flight
The vehicle incorporates the best technical solutions earlier tested on helicopters, the Industry and Trade Ministry said
Read more
British policy towards Russia consists of 95% of deterrence and 5% of dialogue, envoy says
The ambassador referred to the state of relations between the UK and Russia as difficult
Read more
Fitch affirms Russia’s sovereign rating at BBB, outlook stable
Russia’s Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told reporters that the move demonstrates the sustainability of Russia’s macroeconomics
Read more
Russian PM points to improving coronavirus situation
According to Mikhail Mishustin, a large-scale campaign for coronavirus testing continues in the country
Read more
Putin, Lukashenko discuss detention of Russian nationals in Belarus
The Russian president told his Belarusian counterpart that Moscow is interested in maintaining stability in Belarus, according to the Kremlin press service
Read more
Press review: Will Minsk cross red line with Moscow and Russia, NATO face off over Arctic
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, August 7
Read more
Lukashenko says he regards Putin as his elder brother
Belarusian president acknowledged that certain tensions in his relationship with Putin did exist
Read more
Russia will open borders on reciprocal basis, no specific decisions yet — Kremlin
The Kremlin spokesman said that the Russian government and its anti-coronavirus crisis center are in charge of the issue
Read more
Russia, Germany discuss potential production of Russian COVID-19 vaccine in Germany
There was a meeting between Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko and German Ambassador to Russia Geza Andreas von Geyr
Read more
Diplomat says detention of 33 Russians in Minsk was third country’s provocation
Maria Zakharova noted that this story was presented "as almost an operation of Russia’s to deploy some specially trained people to destabilize the neighboring country"
Read more
Russia’s Su-27 fighter scrambled to intercept US spy planes over Black Sea
The crew of the Russian fighter identified the targets as a US Air Force strategic reconnaissance aircraft and a US Navy P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol plane
Read more
Germany in contact with companies exposed to Nord Stream 2 sanctions
A group of US senators warned the management of Faehrhafen Sassnitz GmbH of the grave consequences unless the company stops using the port of Mukran as the logistical base for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, Handelsblatt newspaper wrote last week
Read more
Tikhanovskaya demands to declare election in Belarus void
According to the Belarusian Central Election Committee, incumbent president Alexander Lukashenko has gained a landslide victory
Read more
Over 38,500 passengers use international flights since August 1
Russian and foreign air companies have performed 128 flights
Read more
Slovakia expels three Russian diplomats
The Bratislava-based Markiza television channel said these people are officers of Russian intelligence services
Read more
One person killed during protests in Minsk, human rights activist says
This happened as a result of special transport colliding with the participants of the protest, the activist said
Read more
Russian COVID-19 vaccine proven safe and effective, says health minister
All tested patients were discharged from the hospitals today
Read more
Press review: Who is behind the deadly blast in Beirut and Lukashenko rails against Moscow
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, August 5
Read more
Press review: US ramps up Syrian oil plunder and Russia-EU carbon border adjustment talks
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, August 6
Read more
Belarusian Interior troops pulled to site of protests in Minsk
Police are using flash bangs and pepper sprays. Some of the protesters were injured
Read more
Russia reports over 5,100 new coronavirus cases in the past day
The daily growth rate was estimated at 0.6%
Read more
Russia’s Su-27 fighter jet scrambled to intercept US spy planes over Black Sea
No violations of the Russian state border were allowed, according to the National Defense Control Center
Read more
Russia might register coronavirus vaccine by end of summer - expert
Now the development of the vaccine is at the stage of preclinical trials, they might last another month
Read more
Lebanese government resigns in full
As it was announced to journalists at the Serail Palace, the prime minister will officially announce the resignation of the government during his TV appearance at 19:30 (same time in Moscow)
Read more
Police in Minsk take control of the situation with numerous protests
Several thousand people reportedly took part in the protests
Read more
Tikhanovskaya says considers herself winner of Belarusian presidential election
Svetlana Tikhanovskaya pointed out that she did not recognize the results announced by the Central Election Commission
Read more
WHO extends state of emergency over coronavirus pandemic
The WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus highlighted that this pandemic "is a once-in-a-century health crisis, the effects of which will be felt for decades to come"
Read more
Russia’s Su-27 fighter scrambled to intercept US spy plane over Black Sea
Russian airspace control systems detected an air target over the neutral waters of the Black Sea approaching Russia’s state border
Read more
Russian fighter jets scrambled to intercept US bomber over Sea of Okhotsk
No violations of Russia’s state border by the US Air Force B-1B strategic bomber were allowed
Read more
Belarusian security chief says assassination attempt on candidate Tikhanovskaya was foiled
According to the chief of the country’s State Security Committee, 120 officers were engaged in ensuring security of the united headquarters
Read more
Russia’s figure skater Kostornaia parts ways with merited Coach Tutberidze
Tutberidze, 46, was in charge of training Kostornaia since 2017
Read more
Russia halts denunciation of tax agreement with Cyprus
Cyprus has agreed to Russia’s terms on raising the tax on dividend and interest to 15%, Russia’s Finance Ministry informed Monday
Read more
Half of all Russians thinks US moon landing a hoax, poll reveals
Compared to 2018, the number of those who deny the landing is 8% less
Read more
Lukashenko says protests were orchestrated from Poland, UK, Czech Republic
According to Lukashenko, Russian, Polish and Ukrainian citizens attempted to take part in mass protests
Read more
Russian diplomat: Dozhd journalists were detained in Minsk for lack of accreditation
Dozhd said earlier on Sunday that its correspondents Vladimir Romensky and Vasily Polonsky, and cameraman Nikola Antipov had been detained in Minsk by people in civilian clothes
Read more
Alrosa unearths Russia’s largest color diamond
The rough diamond is of intense yellow-brown color
Read more
Russia restarts air travel to Turkey’s resort cities with Moscow-Antalya flight
A Boeing 747 plane was filled to capacity with all 522 tickets sold
Read more
Russia’s new spacecraft can make flights to Moon and Mars, says chief designer
It can perform a flight to asteroids only as part of an inter-planetary system, according to the chief designer
Read more
Medvedev: events in Abkhazia, South Ossetia 12 years ago "declaration of war on Russia"
Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council noted that Russia has always advocated peace and stability in the countries bordering it
Read more
Protesters clashing with riot police in central Minsk
A motor rally of protest against the results of voting at Sunday’s presidential elections also began in Minsk after the release of exit poll results
Read more
Lukashenko guarantees election won’t spiral into chaos and civil war
Meanwhile, the country’s authorities are considering "various options," the president noted
Read more
Aeroflot to cancel part of previously scheduled international flights until August 31
The decision is dictated by the unfavorable epidemiological situation in the countries of destination, according to the carrier
Read more
Russian rescuers find another body under rubble in Beirut
Russian rescuers arrived in Beirut on August 5
Read more
Kiev reluctant to resolve Donbass conflict - Russian Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova emphasized that Russia, as a country that took part in drafting the Minsk agreements, "has gone its part of the road and would go further on"
Read more
Press review: Lukashenko wins sixth presidential vote and what do Beirut protesters want
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, August 10
Read more
Lukashenko gets 80.23% of the vote in Belarusian presidential election
Opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya has come in second with 9.90%
Read more
Putin congratulates Lukashenko on victory in Belarusian presidential election
According to the preliminary results, Lukashenko has won with 80.23% of the vote
Read more
Russian scientists publish first results of Avifavir clinical trials
The pilot part of clinical trials demonstrated that Avifavir possesses rapid antiviral action
Read more
Crew Dragon undocks from ISS, Atlantic splashdown scheduled for Sunday
The spacecraft is expected to splash down off Florida’s coast on Sunday at 14:42 local time
Read more
Exit poll: Lukashenko winning 79.7% of votes at Belarus’ presidential election
His closest rival, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, is winning 6.8% of votes
Read more