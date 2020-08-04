75% of COVID-19 patients recover in Moscow, crisis center says

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. The share of COVID-19 recoveries in Moscow has exceeded 75%, with the total of 183,640 patients cured, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

Over the past 24 hours, 691 new infections were detected in the capital while the recoveries were twice as many, reaching 1,456. The number of active cases, that is, of patients who are currently undergoing treatment, is 55,947.

The growth rate of new infections over the past 24 hours is below 0.3%. In all, the total number of infections has reached 244,097.