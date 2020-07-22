Russia records over 5,800 COVID-19 cases in past day

The daily growth rate dropped to 0.75%, according to the crisis center.

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 5,862 in the past day, reaching 789,190, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

Some new 636 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Moscow, 234 in the Sverdlovsk Region, 221 in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region, 217 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region and 186 in St. Petersburg.

The lowest growth rate in the past day was registered in the Nenets Autonomous Region (0%), the Chukotka Autonomous Region (0%), the Moscow Region (0.2%), Kabardino-Balkaria (0.3%), North Ossetia (0.3%), the Lipetsk Region (0.3%), the Kaliningrad Region (0.3%) and Sevastopol (0.3%).

Currently, some 204,392 people are undergoing treatment for the coronavirus in Russia.