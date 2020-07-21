Safronov’s defense says unaware of LOM Praha company mentioned by media reports

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. The defense of Roscosmos CEO advisor Ivan Safronov is unaware about the Czech Republic-based LOM Praha company, which the media tie to Safronov’s case, says attorney Ivan Pavlov.
"I am unaware about the company and I am unaware about any statements made by its representatives on this case. It is not mentioned in the case materials that we were provided with," the attorney said.
In early July, The Moscow Times speculated that the Safronov case is tied to the information leak on Russia’s Rostec contracts on maintenance of Russian-made helicopters across the world. LOM Praha, a Rostec competitor was named as a possible recipient of the leaked data.
On Tuesday, LOM Praha representative Sandra Pehova said in an interview that the company has never worked with journalist Ivan Safronov and is not acquainted with him as an expert on military industry.
Safronov worked in Kommersant and Vedomosti newspapers before becoming a Roscosmos CEO advisor on informational policy in 2020. He was arrested on July 7 over charges of treason, which he denies.
According to the Federal Security Service, Safronov was recruited in 2012, and he completed his mission on collecting and handing over of data on Russia’s military-technical cooperation with African countries and Russian military activities on the Middle East in 2017. According to the investigation, Safronov worked for the Office for Foreign Relations and Information (foreign intelligence service) of the Czech Republic, but it was the US who was the final recipient of the classified data.