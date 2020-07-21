Safronov’s defense says unaware of LOM Praha company mentioned by media reports

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. The defense of Roscosmos CEO advisor Ivan Safronov is unaware about the Czech Republic-based LOM Praha company, which the media tie to Safronov’s case, says attorney Ivan Pavlov.

"I am unaware about the company and I am unaware about any statements made by its representatives on this case. It is not mentioned in the case materials that we were provided with," the attorney said.

In early July, The Moscow Times speculated that the Safronov case is tied to the information leak on Russia’s Rostec contracts on maintenance of Russian-made helicopters across the world. LOM Praha, a Rostec competitor was named as a possible recipient of the leaked data.