Over 270,000 people remain under medical supervision in Russia due to COVID-19

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. More than 270,000 citizens remain under medical supervision in Russia due to being suspected of having the coronavirus, the press service of the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing said on Tuesday.

"[A total of] 270,199 people remain under medical supervision in Russia," the press service said.

According to the watchdog, more than 25.4 million coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country to date, with 198,000 tests conducted in the past 24 hours.