No plans to take into account other countries’ ‘concerns’ about amendments — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Moscow has no plans to take into account other countries’ so-called concerns about constitutional amendments approved in Russia’s nationwide vote, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

According to him, Moscow is aware of critical statements that some countries have made in relation to the approved amendments. "However, we are not ready to take them into account," the Kremlin spokesman said. He pointed out that "Russia has definitely been and will remain committed to international law, to the letter and spirit of international law."

"At the same time, Russia has been and will remain committed, first and foremost, to national sovereignty, which is in no way contrary to international law," Peskov stressed, adding: "Moreover, a number of countries pursue similar practices."

"We are not ready to take these so-called concerns into account and will not do it," the Russian presidential spokesman emphasized.