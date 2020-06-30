WHO envoy calls on Russians to put off meetings with friends

Answering the question whether city residents can see their friends, she noted that it is vital to "wait a little bit more." "Because we cannot identify a 100% healthy person," she explained. "When the person has [contracted] the infections but does not show symptoms they are still infectious."

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. World Health Organization (WHO) representative to Russia Melita Vujnovic Tuesday has urged Russian citizens to only meet with friends when the number of daily new recorded coronavirus cases drops below 1,000.

It is yet unknown how infectious these people are. "In any case, the virus is transmitted from each person who has the infection in some quantities," the WHO representative said. "Therefore, hygiene rules should be followed. It will be allowed to have morning coffee with friends when the number of infections will be below 1,000 each day."

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 10,429,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 508,400 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 5,689,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, 647,849 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 412,650 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 9,320 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.