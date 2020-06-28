Colombia reports record daily increase in new coronavirus cases

BOGOTA, June 28. /TASS/. Another 4,149 coronavirus cases have been recorded in Colombia, the country’s Ministry of Health and Welfare reported via Twitter on Saturday, adding that it is the highest daily increase for the country since the pandemic started. The total number of infected has surged to 88,591.

"On June 27, we confirmed 1,336 recoveries, 4,149 new infection cases and 128 deaths in Colombia. The number of recoveries has reached 36,273, COVID-19 patients - 88,591, deaths - 2,939," the report said.

As many as 27,118 infection cases have been registered in Bogota.

Colombia reported its first coronavirus case on March 6. President Ivan Duque declared a 30-day state of emergency on March 17. The country’s authorities later banned international flights and imposed a nationwide lockdown between March 24 and April 13. The lockdown was then extended until July 15.