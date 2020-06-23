Sheer amount of fake news on upcoming vote explodes to record high

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. The volume of fake news about the upcoming vote on the amendments to the Russian Constitution has surged ten-fold over the past 17 days, stated the press service of the Safe Internet League on Tuesday.

"As of today, 2,201 items of fake news were detected," the League reported.

The commentators note that the majority of fake news is spread via Instagram, VKontakte, Tik Tok, Twitter, or Telegram. That said, the transmission of fake news is growing particularly fast via the Tik Tok platform.

The example of such fake news is the mass dissemination of an unreliable piece of information about alleged disappearing ink in the pens at the voting stations. The authors of this fake news item advise citizens to bring their own pens from home in order to vote. Otherwise, according to those who penned this piece of misinformation, the ink will disappear and another vote will be submitted later by another person.