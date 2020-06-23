Another 2,578 COVID-19 patients recover in Moscow

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Another 2,578 coronavirus patients have been discharged from hospitals in Moscow after treatment, bringing the total number of recoveries to 139,248, Moscow Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova said on Tuesday.

"The number of recoveries in Moscow continues to grow. Another 2,578 patients recovered after treatment in the past 24 hours. The total number of people who had recovered from the infection has climbed to 139,248," she said.

Rakova noted that patients who need to remain under medical supervision received the necessary recommendations before leaving the hospital. Patients who recover from the disease are offered to become blood plasma donors.

People aged between 18 and 55 who have recovered from COVID-19 can become blood plasma donors, provided they don’t have chronic illnesses and test negative for HIV, Hepatitis B and C.