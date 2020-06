Production of vaccine against coronavirus may begin in August, says deputy PM

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. Russia has documented 7,972 cases of COVID-19, a disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in the past 24 hours, with the total amount of documented cases reaching 569,063, the anti-coronavirus crisis center informed reporters on Friday.

For three days running, the amount of new cases has not surpassed 8,000. According to the crisis center, the daily increase rate has reached a minimal 1.4% for the past three days.