Russia’s public health system ready for possible second wave of coronavirus

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Russia’s public health system is ready for a possible second wave of the novel coronavirus infection, Dmitry Morozov, director general of Biokad, a company developing an anti-coronavirus vaccine and drugs, said on Tuesday.

"Russia’s public health system is already prepared [for such a scenario]. If a second wave breaks out, the system will not be overloaded and will operate efficiently," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

According to Morozov, Russian medics already have necessary experience in combating the infection. "If during the second wave of the epidemic we manage to keep the COVID-19 mortality rates within the seasonal influenza levels, it will mean we will be able to stop the disease," he said.

Biokad, a St. Petersburg-based company, specializes in developing and manufacturing generic drugs, biosimilars and original drugs to treat oncological, autoimmune and genetic diseases. On June 6, it was granted a Russian health ministry registration for its Levilimab drug (commercial name Ilsira) to treat patients with the novel coronavirus infection.