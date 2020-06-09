Russia records 8,595 new daily COVID-19 cases, total tally rises to 485,253.
Russia’s air transport agency seeks to resume flights with 15 countries in mid-July
The list of countries will be drawn up jointly by the Federal Air Transport Agency and the consumer rights watchdog
Roscosmos CEO congratulates NASA chief on Crew Dragon’s docking to ISS
Dmitry Rogozin also asked the NASA chief to convey congratulations to Elon Musk and the SpaceX team and expressed the hope for further cooperation
Moscow mayor waives self-isolation rules, travel permits, walking schedule starting June 9
All Moscow residents, including those over the age of 65 and people with chronic illnesses, will be able to freely travel around the city and visit public places, according to the mayor
Erdogan does not rule out talks with Putin on Libya - agency
Earlier, the White House informed that Trump and Erdogan had held a phone call on Monday
New sanctions slapped on Syria target its allies, Persian Gulf states — diplomat
On June 3, the Syrian Foreign Ministry condemned the sanction package that comes into effect on June 17
Nord Stream 2 will be implemented despite obstacles created by US - ambassador
Earlier a group of US senators submitted a bill that would expand the U.S. sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline
Coronavirus infects human brain through smell receptors
Since almost the very beginning of the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, the scientists know that the SARS-CoV-2 infects not only the lungs, but can also penetrate certain bodies in other organs
Russian embassy points to US Department of State that US was not invited to Syria
"The real question here: What are the grounds for the USA to occupy several swaths of this sovereign country?" the Russian embassy said
Russian DJ Denis Kaznacheev arrested in Berlin on US request
The DJ is currently in police custody in a German prison
Russian embassy confirms delivery of MiG-29 fighter jets to Syria
The handover ceremony took place at the Hmeymim air base
Russian Northern Fleet tracking French guided missile frigate Aquitaine in Barents Sea
Russia’s National Defense Control Center announced in early May that the Northern Fleet’s forces started tracking the US destroyers Donald Cook, Porter and Roosevelt that had entered the Barents Sea
Maduro lauds Russia, China, Iran, Cuba as true friends of Venezuela for their help
Venezuelan President recalled that the US was offering $20 million worth of help, "but not a single dollar came through"
S-400, Pantsir air defense systems repel enemy missile strikes in Baltic Fleet drills
It was reported earlier on Monday that the Baltic Fleet’s forces and capabilities are monitoring the Baltops 2020 exercise of the US and European navies running in the southern and central parts of the Baltic Sea on June 7-19
Russian figure-skating teen prodigy chalks up third-time Guinness World record
This is Trusova’s third entry into the Guinness Book of World Records as she previously was noted for performing the quad toe loop jump and a quad toe lutz
Russia’s top brass inks deal on 20 Su-34 frontline bombers
The contract involves standard Su-34 aircraft with certain alterations based on the experience of the operation of several dozen bombers of this type earlier purchased for the troops, according to a TASS source in the domestic defense industry
US stands ready to help Russia in oil spill cleanup in Norilsk - Pompeo
Despite disagreements, the United States stands ready to assist Russia to mitigate this environmental disaster and offer our technical expertise, US Secretary of State said
France not interested in Russia’s drifting away from Europe - top diplomat
Jean-Yves Le Drian noted that "if Europe wants to be a force serving globalization with a human face, it must choose a path of firmness in defending interests and openness to real multilateral dialogue"
Press review: NATO creeps towards Russia’s Arctic zone and US governors snub Trump
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, June 8th
Germany under colossal pressure from US over energy policy towards Russia - diplomat
Earlier a group of US senators submitted a bill that would expand the U.S. sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline
Russian manned rocket launches cheaper than US ones - Roscosmos chief
Dmitry Rogozin noted that while his US colleagues claim that the cost of "one seat" at US-built Crew Dragon reaches $55 mln compared to $90 mln at Russia’s Soyuz, they misinterpret the cost of the launch service and the prime cost of the launch which is market-based
No demand in Czech Republic for worsening relations with Russia - Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova noted that the relations between two countries are being impaired deliberately by a certain part of the Czech elite
Turkey acquires Russian S-400 missile systems for designated operation
Ankara and Moscow continue negotiations on further implementing the contract
Russia’s Figure Skating Olympic Champ Zagitova to join training camp outside Moscow
A group of figure skaters under the management of world’s famous coach Eteri Tutberidze is currently training at the Novogorsk camp
NASA warns about ‘potentially dangerous’ asteroid approaching Earth
The diameter of the asteroid is between 250 and 570 meters
Russia might register coronavirus vaccine by end of summer - expert
Now the development of the vaccine is at the stage of preclinical trials, they might last another month
UK scrambles its fighter jets in Lithuania to intercept Russian planes above Baltic Sea
UK Typhoons intercepted a Russian Il-20 intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft and two Russian Su-27 Flanker B fighter jets
Most of COVID patients have blood type A, says Russian health official
Every second coronavirus patient in Russia has no symptoms, according to the official
Russia to lose money from astronauts’ delivery to ISS after Crew Dragon launch - expert
Availability of the manned spacecraft with the US has certain upsides for Russia, Academician of the Russian Academy of Cosmonautics named after Tsiolkovsky Igor Marinin said
Russian Navy to hold Arctic drills as French frigate enters Barents Sea
The large anti-submarine warfare ship Vice-Admiral Kulakov will hold torpedo firings against the surface enemy with a practice ammunition load, according to the Fleet’s press office
Johns Hopkins University deletes coronavirus data on Brazil from its website
Currently, the data on Brazil is not available and an interactive map offers only statistics for individual states, which, however, are not reflected in the general list
Almost half Ukrainians believe Ukraine is collapsing, says poll
Residents of western Ukraine tend to be more positive in their views, while those residing in the east and the south of the country are more downbeat, as per the survey
Advanced nuclear-powered sub to enter service with Russia’s Navy on June 12 — source
TASS has no official confirmation of this information yet
Chinese Foreign Ministry urges US to avoid nuclear testing
The Washington Post wrote on May 22 that "the Trump administration has discussed whether to conduct the first US nuclear test explosion since 1992"
Racism full blown in US: Diplomat blasts America’s broken racial divide
Maria Zakharova noted that the problem is racism is typical of not only American society but "is beginning to brew in other, allied, countries"
Germany rejects US extraterritorial sanctions against Nord Stream 2
On June 4, a group of US senators submitted a bill on sanctions against the gas pipeline to the Senate
Moscow vows tit-for-tat response to Czech Republic
Prague has deliberately delivered a blow on the Russian-Czech cooperation, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said
Don’t preach to China: Diplomat slams G7’s ‘dysfunctional’ democracy following US turmoil
Earlier on Monday, the Yomiuri Shimbun reported citing sources in the Japanese Foreign Ministry that G7 members were working on a joint statement demanding that Beijing review its decision to draw up a national security law in Hong Kong
Conor McGregor announces retirement from fighting
This is not the first time McGregor has announced his retirement
Press review: Kremlin clarifies use of nukes and Why Trump invited Russia to G7 summit
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, June 3
Moscow certain NATO will share information about flights over Russia with US - ambassador
According to Russia’s Ambassador in Washington Anatoly Antonov, the situation around the treaty is a matter of serious concern, as another agreement forming the architecture of strategic stability is being dismantled
