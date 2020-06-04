Moscow records another 3,061 coronavirus recoveries

"The number of recoveries keeps growing. As many as 3,061 patients recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of recoveries has reached 94,715," she pointed out. According to Rakova, additional tests are conducted to confirm recoveries. Patients who need to remain under medical observation receive the necessary recommendations before leaving the hospital.

Recovered coronavirus patients aged between 18 and 55 are invited to donate blood plasma, provided they don’t have chronic illnesses and test negative for HIV, Hepatitis B and C.

"The city’s residents who have recovered from the coronavirus can also become social volunteers to help those who are being treated at home," Rakova added.