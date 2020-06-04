Face masks may remain mandatory in Moscow until mid-fall, mayor says

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Face masks will remain mandatory in Moscow until a mass vaccination campaign against the coronavirus begins, which may happen in October, or even later, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said in an interview with TASS.

"How long we will have to wear masks… it will largely depend on the development of a mass vaccine. According to various estimates, it will happen between October and February next year. I would like to hope that we will receive the first large vaccine shipments in October," he pointed out.