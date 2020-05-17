Coronavirus situation stabilizes across Russia, chief sanitary doctor says

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. The situation with the coronavirus spread has been stabilizing across Russia, the country’s chief sanitary doctor, Anna Popova, said on Sunday.

"We have stopped the growth today. <...> Day by day there is nearly no growth. Stabilization is seen across the entire country," Popova said in an interview with Pavel Zarubin, the host of "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" program on Rossiya 1 TV channel.

According to Popova, who heads the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing, this progress has been achieved due to Russians’ careful attention to their health.

To date, a total of 281,752 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 67,373 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 2,631 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.