Over 1,000 coronavirus patients recover in Moscow for first time over past day

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Another 1,032 coronavirus patients have recovered in Moscow over the past twenty-four hours, Deputy Moscow Mayor for Social Development Anastasia Rakova announced on Friday.

"Over the past twenty-four hours, a record 1,032 people have recovered in Moscow after undergoing medical treatment against the coronavirus. Overall, the total number of people who have recovered from the infection has grown to 10,259. This is very positive dynamics and we hope that the number of recoveries will continue increasing at the same pace," the deputy mayor said.

In each specific case, doctors prescribe medical treatment depending on symptoms and the severity of the illness in compliance with Russian and international recommendations, the deputy mayor said, cautioning people against self-medication.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 3,900,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 270,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 1,344,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, a total of 187,859 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 26,608 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 1,723 fatalities nationwide.

Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.