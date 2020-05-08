Russia’s coronavirus cases grow by 10,699 over past day

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Russia has confirmed 10,699 new COVID-19 cases over the past day, taking the total case tally to 187,859 in all regions, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.
Some 26,608 people have recovered and 1,723 patients have died of the coronavirus.
According to the crisis center, the daily growth rate stood at 6%, becoming the lowest figure since the outbreak of the virus. The number of recoveries per day has risen by 11.8%.
A total of 5,232 new patients (48.9%) have not shown any symptoms of the disease.