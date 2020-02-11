Almost 80% of Russians faced Internet bullying in 2019, study reveals

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. Microsoft, a world-renowned US-based tech giant, published its annual country rating on the so-called Digital Civility Index (DCI). According to the paper, 79% of Russian nationals faced Internet harassment in 2019.

"Microsoft presents the fourth annual study on communication culture and personal safety online in 2019. Based on the study, the company compiled the Digital Civility Index rating. Russia took 22nd place among 25 participants: 79% of Russian users faced Internet risks in 2019, which is higher than the average world level of 70%," the company said.