Embassy urges Russians to stay calm amid China coronavirus outbreak

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Russia’s Embassy in China has called on fellow countrymen to keep calm amid spreading pneumonia caused by novel coronavirus in China, the diplomatic mission said in a statement on its official website on Tuesday.

"We call on our fellow countrymen to show understanding in this situation and keep calm," the statement reads. "The Embassy maintains a close contact with competent Chinese agencies at the national and local level."

The Russian diplomats also pledged to alert Russians in case they obtain new important information regarding the situation. The Embassy again asked Russian citizens staying in China to send information about themselves and their current location to its email wuhanchina@mail.ru.

The outbreak of pneumonia caused by novel coronavirus 2019-nCoV was recorded in late December last year in a major Chinese city Wuhan. According to the latest data, a total of 106 Chinese citizens have died of novel coronavirus and 4,515 others have been infected.

The new strain of coronavirus has already been identified in almost all Chinese regions, including Beijing and Shanghai, as well as in other countries such as Australia, Malaysia, Nepal, France, Thailand, Vietnam, Germany, South Korea, Singapore, the United States and Japan. The World Health Organization recognized the pneumonia outbreak in China as a national emergency but stopped short of declaring it an international one.