The Journey to Christmas festival runs from December 13 till January 12 at dozens of venues around Moscow. See the magical photos of Russia's capital turned into a fairy tale in this photo gallery.
Moscow shines bright for Christmas and New Year
The Journey to Christmas festival is underway on Moscow till January 12
People walking at the Christmas market in Moscow’s central Manezhnaya Square© AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko
A woman cooking pancakes during the Journey to Christmas winter festival in Moscow© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
Moscow's Red Square decorated for Christmas and New Year celebrations, with the St. Basil's Cathedral and the Kremlin's Spasskaya Tower in the background© AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin
A girl wearing reindeer antlers headband is seen at Moscow's Tverskaya Square© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
People riding carousel on Moscow''s Red Square© AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko
Young people at the Journey to Christmas winter festival in Moscow© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
People walking on the Patriarch's bridge decorated for Christmas and New Year celebrations with the Christ the Savior Cathedral in the background© AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko
Girls attending the Journey to Christmas winter festival in Moscow's Red Square© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
A woman with a kid choosing sweets in a shop during the Journey to Christmas winter festival in Moscow© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
A child seen during the Journey to Christmas winter festival in Moscow's Tverskoi Boulevard© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
People skating on an ice skating rink on Moscow's Tverskaya Square© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
A decoration on a Christmas tree is seen in Moscow's Red Square© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
