Wife, daughter wrap up trip to US to visit Victor Bout in US jail

NEW YORK, December 3. /TASS/. The wife and daughter of Russian citizen Victor Bout, who is serving a lengthy prison term in the United States, have completed their visit to the country during which they visited him in jail, the Russian Consulate General in New York said.

According to a brief statement released by the consulate general via Twitter, Alla Bout and her daughter Yelizaveta left the United States on December 1.

According to the consulate, the Russian Embassy in Washington and the Consulate General in New York "rendered the necessary assistance" to Bout’s family and "organized Alla Bout’s meetings with her husband who is serving a 25-year prison term in the Marion prison."

In mid-September, Bout and his family met at Marion Federal Prison for the first time since his sentence had been announced in 2012. Alla Bout said in late October that she and her daughter would be staying in the US for another month. "Who knows when we will have a chance to meet again," she said.

Viktor Bout was apprehended in the Thai capital of Bangkok in 2008 on the basis of an arrest warrant issued by a local court at the request of the United States. He was charged with conspiracy to deliver weapons to a group calling itself the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), regarded as a terrorist organization by Washington. In 2010, Bout was extradited to the United States. In April 2012, he was sentenced to 25 years in prison and a fine of $15 mln.