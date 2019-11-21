Latvia’s situation with minorities languages critical, Moscow says

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. The international human rights community must pay attention to what is tantamount to "language terror" by the Latvian authorities against ethnic minorities, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a commentary following the Latvian Constitutional Court’s refusal to sustain a lawsuit for the preservation of private schools offering instruction in the Russian language.

"This politically motivated decision strips the Russian-speaking residents of Latvia of the last chance to receive education in the mother tongue, moreover, for one’s own money," the commentary runs. "The Latvian authorities’ policy of ‘language terror’ has been repeatedly and meaningfully criticized by such international organizations of influence as the Council of Europe and the OSCE and the leading experts, such as the CE Human Rights Commissioner Dunja Mijatovic and the OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities Lamberto Zanier. We are urging the international human rights community to step up pressure on the Latvian authorities at a time when the language situation for the ethnic minorities in that Baltic country is critical."