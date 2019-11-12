Russia to become major guest at Hainan book fair

SANYA, November 12. /TASS/. Russia will become a key foreign guest of the Hainan International Book Fair, held in Sanya on November 15-18. According to www.hinews.cn, this is the third fair of its kind after similar annual expositions in Beijing and Shanghai.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Russia, so Russia was hailed the main foreign guest. Currently, 188 publishing houses and other industry representatives have confirmed their participation in the fair. According to the organizing committee, Russia's largest publishing houses and the organizers of the Moscow International Book Fair are on the list.

Tourism will be the main theme of the Hainan fair, its format, however, will differ from a classical book fair. The organizing committee invited leading Internet publications, representatives of travel agencies, film and television, anime studios, and the entertainment industry from China and foreign countries to participate.

The visitors will also not be able to see the stands that are usual for book fairs: 27,000 square meters at a five-star Binhai Yuanlin Hotel will be turned into a giant library for the exposition. Book cases will be installed in restaurants, bars, halls, lobbies, by the pool and in other areas of the hotel. This, the organizers assume, should allow visitors to enjoy reading and discussing business matters in an unusual and pleasant environment.