Hainan to present how foreigners see the island on TV

HAIKOU, October 3. /TASS/. China's Hainan to present a TV program about its foreign dwellers and their way of life. According to www.hinews.cn, the first episodes dubbed "Fell in Love on Hainan" mark China's 70th anniversary and will be released on October 4.

The project will be available in two languages — both Chinese and English; it will see the light due to the joint efforts of the Hainan International Media Center and the English-language service www.hinews.cn. The program aims to show the world how much Hainan has changed since 1949 in the eyes of foreigners.

A series of TV programs will focus on the social, cultural and economic development of the island, where an experimental zone and a free trade port are being actively set up. Foreigners will share their personal stories related to Hainan and their work on the island, which somehow made an impact on the development of science, technology and public education, improving people's welfare, and creating an better environment for business projects in this Chinese province.

"Due to this project, the public gains an opportunity to percieve Hainan's wisdom and openness," the authors of the program pointed out.

Citizens of the United States and other Western countries, CIS states, in particular, Belarus, are involved in the program. Some of them have worked on the island for a long time contributing to Hainan's international cooperation with the outside world in the fields of education, science, in the cultural and humanitarian sphere, and also enhancing the province’s relations with foreign countries.

Hainan's free trade zone project

In April 2018, President Xi Jinping said that the Chinese authorities intend to actively involve Hainan in globalization and to draw foreign investors to the island province. By 2050, according to the authorities, the island should become a unique international cluster with an advanced economy, developed tourism, top-notch scientific, technical and financial potential, and modern medicine. The branches of the best universities and offices of the most powerful corporations in the world will be located on the Island of Hainan.

By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on Hainan. In order to do so, the "Eastern Hawaii" with their unique natural landscapes, thick rainforests and great climate will establish a developed network of hotels, which blend perfectly with white sandy beaches stretching along the coastline. The combination of an exotic subtropical nature and a modern eco-friendly infrastructure will boost tourist inflow to the island from the most distant parts of the world.