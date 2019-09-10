UNESCO holds exhibition devoted to China's Hainan in Paris

HAIKOU, September 10. /TASS/. The UNESCO leadership organized an exhibition devoted to the Chinese province of Hainan dubbed “Protection and Heritage” in Paris, www.hinews.cn reported.

According to the news outlet, the public of the French capital will get acquainted with 200 exhibits, among which are two samples of rare decorative brocade from the Chinese Qing Dynasty (1644-1912) period. The list of artifacts includes the traditional embroidery of Hainan's Li ethnic minority, fabrics madein conformity with the ancient methods of this people.

In addition to the originals, the stands display photographs and drawings devoted to the art of dyeing fabrics and the manufacturing technology. Visitors can watch a captivating video, see interesting thematic multimedia works. Those who want to get to know the culture of the Hainan Island, will be offered to attend performances by local creative ensembles.

According to Tim Curtis, head of the UNESCO Intangible Heritage Sector, the art of traditional dance, music and Hainan's songwriting demonstrate the island’s vast cultural heritage. He noted that with the assistance of the Chinese government, the organization is ready to promote an even more detailed image of Hainan to the international community.