Trans Arctic expedition’s final stage starts from Vladivostok

VLADIVOSTOK, July 25. /TASS/. The Trans Arctic 2019 expedition’s final stage began as the Professor Multanovsky left the port of Vladivostok on Thursday, the local government’s press service said.

"On Thursday, July 25, the Professor Multanovsky left the port of Vladivostok to begin the final stage of the Trans Arctic 2019 marine expedition," the statement of the press service reads. "The voyage <…> will continue for 90 days."

"Scientists will restore the regular state system of complex environmental monitoring in Russia’s marginal Arctic seas," the press service added.

All of the project’s voyages receive necessary updated forecasts from the national hydro-meteorology service (Roshydromet).

One of the tasks under the Science national project is to organize more marine expeditions. By 2024, the number should reach 250. The Trans Arctic 2019 polar expedition has four stages. It began in March with the expedition on the Akademik Treshnikov vessel and will finish in autumn 2019. Earlier, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev ordered to allocate almost 870 million rubles ($13 million) in 2019 for scientific studies and monitoring of the Arctic environment during the Trans Arctic 2019 expedition.

The Science national project envisages that by 2024 Russia will be among the top five countries for scientific research and studies. The project’s budget is 636 billion rubles ($10 billion). By 2024, the country will have about 50% of its equipment renewed, and every other scientist would be under 39.