Delivery of nuke power plant to Moon to take place in three stages — Lavochkin Association

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. The delivery and commissioning of a nuclear power station on the Moon will occur in three stages, each of which will include a separate rocket launch, said Pavel Kazmerchuk, chief designer of the lunar program at Russia’s NPO Lavochkin research and production association (part of the state space corporation Roscosmos).

"The first launch on the Angara-A5M rocket and the D-M upper stage will deliver a lunar service rover and specialized equipment. The second launch will deliver the main lunar service rover, which will operate there, and a charging and distribution station. The third launch will deliver the nuclear power plant, after which the rover will connect the nuclear power plant to the charging and distribution station via cable, then the station will begin operating. The rover will also connect other systems that will land in the lunar area," Kazmerchuk said on the Vesti TV program.

It was previously reported that in May 2025, Roscosmos and the China National Space Administration (CNSA) signed a memorandum on the construction of a power plant for the International Lunar Research Station. Roscosmos announced that the station would conduct fundamental space research and test technologies for long-term unmanned operation with the possibility of human presence on the Moon. Rosatom scientists are proposing to build low-power nuclear power plants on the Moon that would be capable of operating autonomously for at least 10 years.

The first-ever Russian Space Week is taking place from April 6 to 12, 2026, and is timed to coincide with the 65th anniversary of Yury Gagarin’s legendary space flight. The decree establishing this annual event was signed by the Russian president on December 29, 2025. Roscosmos is the organizer.

TASS is the information partner of Space Week 2026.