Russian Orbital Station to be fully deployed by 2034 — ROS chief designer

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. The Russian Orbital Station (ROS) could be fully deployed by 2034, said Vladimir Kozhevnikov, deputy general designer of the Energia Rocket and Space Corporation (RSC Energia, part of Roscosmos) and ROS chief designer.

He delivered a presentation at the Roscosmos Team of the Future forum during Space Week 2026, indicating that the new station will be fully deployed by 2034.

Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Bakanov said in an interview with TASS earlier that the first ROS module will be deployed in 2028. Bakanov also emphasized the importance of synchronizing the completion of work on the International Space Station (ISS) and the ROS deployment.

In December 2025, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov announced that Russia had approved a 51.6-degree orbital inclination for the Russian Orbital Station — matching the orbit of the International Space Station. In February, Manturov stated that the ROS would become a key platform for deep space exploration.

TASS is the information partner of Space Week 2026.