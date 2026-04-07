Kurchatov Institute chief discloses dimensions of future lunar nuclear power plant

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. The lunar nuclear power plant that is being developed in Russia will be 3.6 meters high and 3.8 meters in diameter, Mikhail Kovalchuk, president of the Kurchatov Institute National Research Center, stated at a meeting of the Presidium of the Russian Academy of Sciences on the issue Space as a Source of Scientific Knowledge, Progress, and Cooperation.

Earlier, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev announced that the state atomic energy corporation plans to begin moving components of the lunar nuclear power plant in the 2030s. The nuclear power plant’s capacity will be at least 5 kW. According to Kovalchuk, a prototype of the Selena power plant for the Moon will be built in 2032. According to Kovalchuk’s presentation, the lunar base’s power module will be 3.8 meters in diameter and 3.6 meters in height.

The installation’s mass will be 1,300 kg.