Russian lunar nuclear power plant to be ready by 2030-2032 — Kurchatov Institute head

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. A Russian nuclear power plant for lunar exploration should be ready for delivery and installation on the Earth’s satellite in 2030-2032, Mikhail Kovalchuk, President of the Kurchatov Institute National Research Center, said at a meeting of the Russian Academy of Sciences presidium titled "Space as a source of scientific knowledge, progress and cooperation".

"By 2030-2032, the station should be ready for installation on the Moon," Kovalchuk said, noting that it will be based on new radiation-resistant materials.

Earlier, Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev said that in the 2030s the state corporation is expected to begin transporting components of the lunar nuclear power plant. The plant’s capacity will be at least 5 kW.