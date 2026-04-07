Russian scientists to search for traces of life on Venus — Russian Academy of Sciences

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. Russian scientists plan to search for traces of life on Venus in the second half of the 2030s, during the Venera-D mission, Vice President of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS) Sergey Chernyshev reported.

"In terms of planetary research, exploring Venus is among the priorities. Scientific data suggests that around 3 billion years ago, water and even life could have existed on the surface of Venus. Currently, we cannot find it there, but we may detect some traces of that life, including complex organic compounds. For these purposes, the Venera-D project will be implemented in 2036, with a lander, an orbiter, and balloon probes to be launched as part of the project," he said at the RAS presidium dedicated to space research.