Progress spacecraft carrying food, equipment, other cargo docked with ISS manually

KOROLEV /Moscow Region/, March 24. /TASS/. The Progress MS-33 cargo spacecraft, launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome on March 22, has successfully docked with the Poisk module of the Russian segment of the International Space Station (ISS), according to a TASS correspondent reporting from Mission Control.

The Soyuz-2.1a launch vehicle carrying Progress MS-33 lifted off from Baikonur at 3:00 p.m. Moscow time (12:00 p.m. GMT) on Sunday. Nine minutes later, the spacecraft was placed into orbit. Due to a malfunction in the deployment of one of its antennas, the crew had to manually perform the docking procedure.

Progress MS-33 delivered approximately 2,509 kilograms of cargo to the ISS. This included 1,211 kilograms of dry supplies for the station's crew and systems, such as equipment for the Sun-Terahertz experiment. It also carried 828 kilograms of propellant for station refueling, 420 liters of drinking water, and 50 kilograms of oxygen for atmospheric replenishment.

The Progress MS series is a Russian unmanned spacecraft designed specifically for servicing orbital stations. It plays a vital role in transporting a wide range of cargo - including fuel, scientific equipment, oxygen, water, and food - to the ISS, as well as performing orbit adjustments.