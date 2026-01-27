Three modules for lunar power station to be launched by 2035 — Lavochkin CEO

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Three complexes for the creation of a lunar nuclear power station will be launched in 2033-2035, CEO of the Lavochkin Research and Production Association Vasily Marfin said during a presentation.

"The lunar power station space complex is designed to ensure a soft, high-precision, and safe landing in the circumpolar region, conduct contact studies, select and study a future landing site, and deploy the first modules of the lunar testing area," the presentation says.

Marfin noted that a charging station, a lunar rover, and a nuclear power plant will be launched in 2033-2035.