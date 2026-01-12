Satellite sent to geostationary orbit from Plesetsk for first time — first deputy PM

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. In 2025, the "Angara-A5" rocket for the first time sent a satellite for the Russian Defense Ministry to a geostationary orbit from the Plesetsk cosmodrome; previously, such launches were only carried out from the Baikonur cosmodrome, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Particularly noteworthy is the launch of the ‘Angara-A5’ from the Plesetsk cosmodrome. It delivered a satellite for the Defense Ministry to a geostationary orbit. I can say that earlier we were able to conduct such missions only from the Baikonur cosmodrome," he stated.

The first deputy prime minister noted that the next stage will be the launch of the "Angara" from the Vostochny cosmodrome, including for tasks related to the Russian Orbital Station. Later, it will be used for manned spaceflight and missions linked to lunar exploration.

Manturov added that the "Angara-A5" is an environmentally friendly rocket because it uses oxygen-kerosene, rather than heptyl, which was used previously.